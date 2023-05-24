NBA superstar Stephen Curry entering bourbon industry with Kentucky-made ‘Gentleman’s Cut’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Stephen Curry, a four-time NBA Champion and two-time MVP with the Golden State Warriors, is partnering with a Kentucky distillery to launch a new bourbon this May.

The launch of Gentleman’s Cut Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey from the Boone County Distilling Co. is happening in May, according to a release.

Curry said he’s excited to have a part in the bourbon’s creation.

“Celebrations take on many different forms, from intimate gatherings to major milestones, and at the center of each memorable moment is a spirit rooted in history and tradition,” Curry said in a release. “I’m proud to have helped carefully craft a new signature Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Gentleman’s Cut. This rich, complex and bold bourbon is the perfect offering to commemorate life’s great occasions, and will be part of a raised-glass toasting moment in the lives of my fans, friends and family.”

Gentleman’s Cut is distilled in 500-gallon copper pot stills, which will age from 5-7 years in charred new white oak barrels and will give notes of cinnamon, seared caramel and sweet toasted chestnut, the distilling company said.

Curry’s SC30 Inc. partnered with John Schwartz, the owner of Amuse Bouch Winery in Napa Valley, to partner with Boone County Distilling Company on the project.

“In close collaboration with Stephen, we produced a high-quality aged bourbon offered at a great value that will resonate with bourbon connoisseurs and help grow the craft bourbon category to our global audience,” Schwartz said in a release.

It will be distributed nationwide and through a select group of importers overseas.

Gentleman’s Cut’s suggested retail price is $79.99 for a 750ml bottle.

For more information on Gentleman’s Cut, click or tap here.

