Nelson County man surprises wife after winning $50K from lottery scratch-off

COXS CREEK, Ky. (WAVE) - One Nelson County man said he’s been working his way up to a big win from the Kentucky Lottery and finally got his big break this month.

Andrew Bean, from Coxs Creek, said he’d been playing the lottery more regularly since January and had cashed in a couple winning tickets, but nothing compared to the $50,000 he recently won from his 500X Kentucky Lottery scratch-off.

Bean stopped by the Five Star in Bardstown and bought the scratch-off ticket, but rather than scratching it off, he scanned the barcode on the bottom to see if it was a winner.

He told officials he did it this way to not “miss any winners.”

“I scanned it and it said, ‘see KLC Corp,’” Bean said in the release. “This looked different from when I won the $10,000 so I pulled out my phone and scanned it and I saw $50,000.”

He decided to take the unscratched ticket back home to his wife, Michelle, to scratch it off.

“I’m scratching it and I’m thinking, this is a lot more than $1,000,” Michelle said. “When I scanned it I was like, “Oh my god, you’ve just won $50,000!”

“I wished I had videoed her scratching it off,” Bean told officials.

After taxes, Bean took home a check for $35,750. Bean said the couple would use the earnings to save up for a log cabin.

The Five Star store in Bardstown will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.