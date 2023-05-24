Officials working to clear gas leak in Sellersburg

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Crews have closed a roadway in Sellersburg following a reported gas leak in the area.

The Tri-Township Fire Protection District posted photos of working crews in the 600 block of Mulberry Street around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

No information was provided on the cause of the gas leak.

People are asked to avoid the area while crews investigate and clear the leak.

