Officials working to clear gas leak in Sellersburg

The Tri-Township Fire Protection District posted photos of working crews in the 600 block of Mulberry Street around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.(Tri-Township Fire Protection District)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Crews have closed a roadway in Sellersburg following a reported gas leak in the area.

The Tri-Township Fire Protection District posted photos of working crews in the 600 block of Mulberry Street around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

No information was provided on the cause of the gas leak.

People are asked to avoid the area while crews investigate and clear the leak.

