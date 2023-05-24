Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Old-fashioned ship replica ‘Pinta’ docks in Louisville this June

A replica of one of Christopher Columbus and many other early explorers’ ships will be docking...
A replica of one of Christopher Columbus and many other early explorers’ ships will be docking in Louisville to be visited as a “floating museum.”(Columbus Foundation)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A replica of one of Christopher Columbus and many other early explorers’ ships will be docking in Louisville to be visited as a “floating museum.”

The replica of the “Pinta” will be docked at Louisville’s Waterfront from June 22 through July 5, according to a release.

The Pinta replica was built by Portuguese shipwrights using the same construction methods and tools that would have been used in the 15th century. It made its first debut in Brazil following three years of construction.

The original Pinta ship was the first one to sight land in the voyage to The New World on Oct. 12, 1492.

When the Pinta arrives in Louisville, guests will be able to explore the ship and learn more about how the explorers lived while discovering the globe.

The Pinta will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily when it is docked in Louisville. No reservations are necessary.

Tickets can be purchased at the ship and cost $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military and $6 for children 5-16. Children 4 and under are free.

Organizers said teachers or groups looking to schedule a private 30-minute tour can learn more here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tune in on Tuesday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
10-year-old Louisville singer to appear in premiere episode of America’s Got Talent
Louisville man killed in collision on I-71 South
James M. Simpson, 24, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.
Louisville man arrested, accused of bringing gun to Conway Middle School
(LEFT) Anisia Anderson (RIGHT) Maleek White
Louisville officers arrest man, woman in connection to Park Hill carjacking
Michael Schlemmer, from Corbin, got a lucky break during a stop for gas, winning $1 million...
‘I ran out of gas’: Ky. man wins $1 million from lottery scratch-off while filling tank

Latest News

Andrew Bean, from Coxs Creek, said he’d been playing the lottery more regularly since January...
Nelson County man surprises wife after winning $50K from lottery scratch-off
According to court documents, Damien Smith is accused of grabbing the 16-year-old victim,...
JCPS coach arrested, accused of assaulting student
Assembly has begun for the all-new 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty within the Kentucky Truck...
Ford begins production on 2023 F-Series Super Duty at Kentucky Truck Plant
FULL EVENT: Ford begins production on 2023 F-Series Super Duty at Kentucky Truck Plant