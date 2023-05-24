Contact Troubleshooters
OSHN opens grant applications for vendors offering summer programs to teens

A friendly game of kick ball at the park.
A friendly game of kick ball at the park.(Storyblocks)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods wants to support programs that offer safe summer camps to teens in Louisville.

Through its youth-focused, YES! division, OSHN has opened the grant application process for vendors who can offer evening programs at most of the city’s community centers for teens ages 13 to 18.

The “Safe Summer 2023,” initiative will offer a variety of programming and activities covering learning, skills and career development, the release said.

Programs will operate from June 12 to August 5, 2023.

Vendors can apply by emailing YES@louisvilleky.gov (mailto:YES@louisvilleky.gov).

Applications are accepted through Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 4 p.m.

“We are looking for vendors offering programs that will help Louisville teenagers get the most out of their summer break,” Carla Kirby, an assistant director of OSHN, said. “And we are grateful that the city’s parks and recreation department is extending evening hours all summer that will accommodate this important program.”

The initiative is funded by $750,000 dollars from the National American Rescue Plan Act, the release said.

Qualifying vendors must:

  • Operate their programming from at least one of these neighborhood community centers: Beechmont, Berrytown, California, Cyril Allgeier, Douglass, Molly Leonard (Portland), Newburg, Parkhill, Shawnee, Southwick, South Louisville, and Sun Valley.
  • Operate Monday - Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Offer programming appropriate for youth ages 13-18.

Kirby said funding priority will be given to organizations offering full-week programming at multiple sites.

Collaboration of services among vendors is encouraged.

