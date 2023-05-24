Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

US marks one year since Uvalde school shooting

Some families are still demanding accountability for the failed police response. (CNN, POOL, WFAA, KSAT, KTRK, CITY OF UVALDE, GUN VIOLENCE ARCHIVE)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (CNN) - Texas flags are flying at half-staff as Wednesday marks one year since a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott also called for a statewide moment of silence at 11:30 a.m. to remember victims, survivors, families and the community.

That is around the time the 18-year-old gunman entered the school through an unlocked door and began shooting.

President Joe Biden is expected to give a speech at 3:30 p.m. Eastern in remembrance of the victims.

Questions remain about why it took law enforcement 77 minutes to subdue the gunman.

The debate over guns also remains.

Texas often leads the U.S. in gun sales, and a 2021 law allows Texans to carry firearms openly without training or a permit.

Supporters said gun owners have a constitutional right to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Critics point to a grisly statistic, that over the past eight years, half of the deadliest U.S. shootings have been in Texas.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tune in on Tuesday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
10-year-old Louisville singer to appear in premiere episode of America’s Got Talent
Louisville man killed in collision on I-71 South
James M. Simpson, 24, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.
Louisville man arrested, accused of bringing gun to Conway Middle School
(LEFT) Anisia Anderson (RIGHT) Maleek White
Louisville officers arrest man, woman in connection to Park Hill carjacking
Michael Schlemmer, from Corbin, got a lucky break during a stop for gas, winning $1 million...
‘I ran out of gas’: Ky. man wins $1 million from lottery scratch-off while filling tank

Latest News

A Marine Corps reserve officer received a medal for helping bust a human trafficking operation...
Marine helps rescue human trafficking victims
Assembly has begun for the all-new 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty within the Kentucky Truck...
Ford begins production on 2023 F-Series Super Duty at Kentucky Truck Plant
A Marine Corps reserve officer received a medal for helping bust a human trafficking operation...
Marine helps rescue human trafficking victims
According to the police report, Ramos later admitted to pouring a chemical into the coffee. He...
Prosecutors charge former hospital employee with poisoning drink
FILE - Fetty Wap arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Aug. 26,...
Rapper Fetty Wap sentenced to 6 years in prison for drug-trafficking scheme