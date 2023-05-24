Waterfront Park partners with Louisville Orchestra for Fourth of July celebration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s Fourth of July celebration just got a little bit bigger as the Waterfront Park is partnering with the Louisville Orchestra for a free concert and fireworks show.

The announcement was made at Waterfront Park on Wednesday morning, bringing the Louisville Orchestra back to the park for Independence Day for the first time since 2021.

“This has always been a highlight of our season,” Louisville Orchestra director Teddy Abrams said. “I have enjoyed every single July 4th concert that I’ve been fortunate enough to conduct. I think the first time I did it, I had broken my arm, I had it in a sling... nothing would stop me from doing July 4 here because it is so much fun. The orchestra loves seeing thousands and thousands of people. We’ve had massive crowds every time we’ve done this and we’re expecting that again this year.”

The orchestra said it would feature several musical favorites as well as compositions unique to the Fourth of July event.

Waterfront Park’s Fourth of July celebration started back in 1998 and has brought hundreds of thousands of park visitors together since its inception.

“On behalf of Metro Government and the entire community, I’d like to thank the Louisville Orchestra and the Waterfront Park team for working to continue this great partnership,” Mayor Craig Greenberg said. “I know this will be an incredible performance enjoyed by many Louisvillians and visitors alike. Also, a special thank you to the Marshall Family Foundation, James Collins Ford, and numerous local labor unions for ensuring the event is free and open to the public.”

In addition to the free music and fireworks, Waterfront Park said it would also host a variety of family-friendly activities including arts and craft making, dance lessons and more.

Additional details on the event will be released later.

