Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Worker dies in powered haulage accident at mining site, investigators say

A Missouri miner died this week after his truck overturned while working on a job site. (Source: WGEM)
By Jayla Louis and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM/Gray News) - A miner has died after the truck they were driving overturned while working at a surface mining site in Missouri.

According to the Mine Safety and Health Administration, the haul truck the worker was operating backed through a berm on top of a stockpile, overturned and landed on its roof.

Officials with the Riverstone Group confirmed the worker’s death which occurred Monday afternoon.

MSHA said its team is investigating the fatality while classifying it as a powered haulage accident.

So far this year, nine miners have been killed and 185 have been injured in accidents involving powered haulage equipment, according to government officials.

The worker’s identity was not immediately released.

Copyright 2023 WGEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tune in on Tuesday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
10-year-old Louisville singer to appear in premiere episode of America’s Got Talent
Louisville man killed in collision on I-71 South
James M. Simpson, 24, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.
Louisville man arrested, accused of bringing gun to Conway Middle School
One man has died in a crash with an off-road vehicle and a car on Sunday in Jackson County,...
Southern Indiana man dies in off-road vehicle accident
(LEFT) Anisia Anderson (RIGHT) Maleek White
Louisville officers arrest man, woman in connection to Park Hill carjacking

Latest News

This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard overlooking Noverlooking Tumon Bay in Guam, as...
Typhoon Mawar flips cars, cuts power on Guam as scope of damage emerges in US Pacific territory
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to applause as he gives his State of the State address...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launches 2024 presidential campaign to challenge Trump
Kentucky State Representative Josh Calloway.
Anti-trans comments by state legislator spark criticism
Man in hospital after shooting in Algonquin neighborhood
The Tri-Township Fire Protection District posted photos of working crews in the 600 block of...
Officials working to clear gas leak in Sellersburg