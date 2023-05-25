Contact Troubleshooters
8 Louisville men facing several charges related to meth distribution, firearms

(Pixabay)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department, ATF, the DEA and other agencies all worked together to make the arrests of eight Louisville men who are facing several charges related to firearms and meth distribution.

Investigators said the men worked to sell more than 500 grams of meth.

Some of the men are also facing charges for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Those charged include Dominique Lewis, Bryan Foster, Phillip Shoulders, Laron Broome, Erick Richie, Chance Rogers, Coreion Toogood and Devontae Lindsey.

If convicted, the men face a prison sentence that ranges from 10 years to life in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

