97-year-old woman winning awards in dog agility training

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A retired nurse anesthetist is nearly 100 years old, but she’s not letting that slow down her passion.

97-year-old BJ Burgener has been training at Competitive Edge Agility on Shepherdsville Road with her 12-year-old dachshund Dante.

She’s at the facility several days a week. She used to go every day but has had to scale back a bit.

She and Dante have won awards in a wide variety of competitions, including scent work and barn hunt.

Check out the video above to see them in action!

