Abbey Road on the River returns to Jeffersonville for Memorial Day weekend

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Beatles fans can come together this Memorial Day weekend for five days of great music as Abbey Road on the River returns to Jeffersonville.

This year’s festival will be hosted at Big Four Station Park from May 25 through May 29 and will feature more than 50 bands on five stages, according to a release.

Opening the festival will be headliner Micky Dolenz, the voice of the Monkees, on May 25 at 7:30 p.m., playing hits such as “Daydream Believer,” “Last Train to Clarksville” and “I’m a Believer.”

Other local bands set to perform include Back 2 Mac, Erin Hill, Laren Rapp, DoorWay, Nick Peay, The Rigby’s, Mary’s Dad’s Band, Steve Sizemore, CMN Trio and the Louisville School of Rock.

The festival said it will also feature activities such as guitar lessons, yoga classes, art experiences and more. Several food and drink options will also be available.

Organizers said they are also partnering with the Whitney/Strong nonprofit foundation, dedicated to reducing the number of lives affected by gun violence. Guests will be able to donate to the organization at all festival entrances.

A moment of silence will also be observed on Friday at 8 p.m. for the victims of Louisville’s Old National Bank shooting.

Tickets start at $40 and include a free 21 and under guest when purchased online in advance.

More information on Abbey Road on the River can be found here.

