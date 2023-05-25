Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Abbey Road on the River returns to Jeffersonville for Memorial Day weekend

Abbey Road on the River to return to Jeffersonville
Abbey Road on the River to return to Jeffersonville(tcw-wave)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Beatles fans can come together this Memorial Day weekend for five days of great music as Abbey Road on the River returns to Jeffersonville.

This year’s festival will be hosted at Big Four Station Park from May 25 through May 29 and will feature more than 50 bands on five stages, according to a release.

Opening the festival will be headliner Micky Dolenz, the voice of the Monkees, on May 25 at 7:30 p.m., playing hits such as “Daydream Believer,” “Last Train to Clarksville” and “I’m a Believer.”

Other local bands set to perform include Back 2 Mac, Erin Hill, Laren Rapp, DoorWay, Nick Peay, The Rigby’s, Mary’s Dad’s Band, Steve Sizemore, CMN Trio and the Louisville School of Rock.

The festival said it will also feature activities such as guitar lessons, yoga classes, art experiences and more. Several food and drink options will also be available.

Organizers said they are also partnering with the Whitney/Strong nonprofit foundation, dedicated to reducing the number of lives affected by gun violence. Guests will be able to donate to the organization at all festival entrances.

A moment of silence will also be observed on Friday at 8 p.m. for the victims of Louisville’s Old National Bank shooting.

Tickets start at $40 and include a free 21 and under guest when purchased online in advance.

More information on Abbey Road on the River can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tune in on Tuesday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
10-year-old Louisville singer to appear in premiere episode of America’s Got Talent
Circle K is providing a great discount for customers fueling up ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
Circle K offers special 40-cent discount for fuel on Thursday
Celebrate the unofficial start of summer as Kissel Entertainment’s Summer Kick-Off Carnival is...
Lynn Family Stadium hosts 11-day Summer Kickoff Carnival
Louisville man killed in collision on I-71 South
Brian Sauer, 44, of Louisville, is charged with three counts each of kidnapping, three counts...
Man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting 3 teen girls

Latest News

The goal is provide education about the signs and symptoms of stroke and how to prevent a...
Learn more about stroke signs and symptoms at free Louisville event
On May 25, 2023, the Indiana University Southeast School of Business hosted the Mid-Year...
IUS School of Business hosts discussion on economic trends
Valley High School increases security following social media threat
Bates Elementary School
JCPS: Bullets found in elementary school toilet