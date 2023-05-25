Candlelight vigil to be held for Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown will hold a candlelight vigil for Scott County deputy Caleb Conley.

He was killed during a traffic stop Monday.

Conley had served as a deputy since 2019.

MORE

The vigil will start at 8 p.m. at the square near City Hall. The sheriff says they will honor the life and service of a fallen hero.

Organizers are asking people to bring their own candles.

A funeral service for Deputy Conley will be held on Thursday, June 1, at 11 a.m. at Scott County High School gymnasium. A visitation will be held Wednesday, May 31 from 4-9 p.m. also at the high school gymnasium.

For members of the community also looking to find a way to support, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office says a fund has been set up in Dep. Conley’s memory and donations can be made at any Whitaker Bank to “The Deputy Caleb Conley Memorial Fund.” A GoFundMe for the memorial fund has also been created.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.