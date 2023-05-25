Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Candlelight vigil to be held for Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty

It will start at 8 p.m. at the square near City Hall. The sheriff says they will honor the life and service of a fallen hero.
By Lucy Bryson
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown will hold a candlelight vigil for Scott County deputy Caleb Conley.

He was killed during a traffic stop Monday.

Conley had served as a deputy since 2019.

MORE

The vigil will start at 8 p.m. at the square near City Hall. The sheriff says they will honor the life and service of a fallen hero.

Organizers are asking people to bring their own candles.

A funeral service for Deputy Conley will be held on Thursday, June 1, at 11 a.m. at Scott County High School gymnasium. A visitation will be held Wednesday, May 31 from 4-9 p.m. also at the high school gymnasium.

For members of the community also looking to find a way to support, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office says a fund has been set up in Dep. Conley’s memory and donations can be made at any Whitaker Bank to “The Deputy Caleb Conley Memorial Fund.” A GoFundMe for the memorial fund has also been created.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tune in on Tuesday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
10-year-old Louisville singer to appear in premiere episode of America’s Got Talent
Circle K is providing a great discount for customers fueling up ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
Circle K offers special 40-cent discount for fuel on Thursday
Celebrate the unofficial start of summer as Kissel Entertainment’s Summer Kick-Off Carnival is...
Lynn Family Stadium hosts 11-day Summer Kickoff Carnival
Louisville man killed in collision on I-71 South
Brian Sauer, 44, of Louisville, is charged with three counts each of kidnapping, three counts...
Man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting 3 teen girls

Latest News

Amy Ellis Brown reflects on the 10 year anniversary of her husbands unsolved murder
Widow of slain Bardstown officer reflects on 10 year anniversary
Cities outside the Louisville Metro are encountering young car thieves who are armed, organized...
Young armed car thieves target neighborhoods in cities outside Louisville Metro
The United States District Court has ruled in favor of Churchill Downs in ongoing litigation of...
Court upholds Churchill Downs’ suspension of trainer Bob Baffert
8 Louisville men facing several charges related to meth distribution, firearms
Howard G. Dismang, 72, of Corydon, Ind., was arrested by Indiana State Police on May 25, 2023...
Harrison County man facing multiple child molesting, sexual battery charges