Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Court upholds Churchill Downs’ suspension of trainer Bob Baffert

The United States District Court has ruled in favor of Churchill Downs in ongoing litigation of...
The United States District Court has ruled in favor of Churchill Downs in ongoing litigation of trainer Bob Baffert’s two-year suspension from the track.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The United States District Court has ruled in favor of Churchill Downs in ongoing litigation of trainer Bob Baffert’s two-year suspension from the track.

Churchill Downs said the court granted a motion for summary judgment, dismissing a claim that Baffert was denied due process when he was suspended back in June 2021.

The suspension came after Medina Spirit, a horse trained by Baffert, tested positive for banned race-day substance betamethasone following a win in Kentucky Derby 147.

“Our actions to suspend Mr. Baffert following Medina’s Spirit’s confirmed positive for a prohibited race-day substance, coupled with his extensive history of drug violations, was done in the best interest of protecting the integrity of horseracing,” Churchill Downs said in a statement. “Now more than ever, participants and operators in this industry must individually and collectively assume responsibility to take every reasonable measure to protect our equine and human athletes and reject any practice that jeopardizes that mission.

Medina Spirit was disqualified as the Derby winner in Feb. 2022 by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, also barring Baffert from racing in Kentucky for 90 days and fining Baffert $7,500.

Churchill Downs commented the track has the right to extend his suspension and would communicate its decision after the initial two-year suspension period ends next month.

“This U.S. District Court ruling in our favor is a victory in our ongoing actions and steadfast commitment to protecting the safety of our equine and human athletes,” Churchill Downs said.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tune in on Tuesday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
10-year-old Louisville singer to appear in premiere episode of America’s Got Talent
Circle K is providing a great discount for customers fueling up ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
Circle K offers special 40-cent discount for fuel on Thursday
Celebrate the unofficial start of summer as Kissel Entertainment’s Summer Kick-Off Carnival is...
Lynn Family Stadium hosts 11-day Summer Kickoff Carnival
Louisville man killed in collision on I-71 South
Brian Sauer, 44, of Louisville, is charged with three counts each of kidnapping, three counts...
Man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting 3 teen girls

Latest News

The blanket of roses lays draped across the back of winning horse Fusaichi Pegasus with jockey...
Fusaichi Pegasus, 2000 Kentucky Derby winner, has died
Stephen Curry, a four-time NBA Champion and two-time MVP with the Golden State Warriors, is...
NBA superstar Stephen Curry entering bourbon industry with Kentucky-made ‘Gentleman’s Cut’
The Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame will induct five new members.
Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame announces Class of 2023 Inductees
WAVE Sports: Ben Perry Name, Image, Likeness