FORECAST: Cool and comfortable afternoon ahead

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Jessica Dobson with the forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Chilly tonight with lows in the 40s away from the city
  • Spotty showers possible for Sunday
  • First heat wave of the season arrives next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunny and dry this afternoon with a gusty wind from the northeast over 20 mph at times. High temperatures will remain in the 70s.

Any lingering clouds will depart tonight, allowing for partly to mostly clear skies. Temperatures will turn noticeably cooler, with lows in the 50s in the city. Areas outside of the city could even see lows in the 40s.

We’re in for another treat weather wise for our Friday. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees and plentiful sunshine.

Other than a few drifting clouds, Friday night will be mostly clear with lows in the 50s.

Low pressure to our east will increase the clouds on Saturday but the radar looks to remain quiet. That will change on Sunday with thick cloud cover and perhaps a few light showers possible, mainly east of I-65.

We will bounce back to a sunnier setup for Memorial Day.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

