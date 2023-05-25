Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Sunny and pleasant end to the week

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Jessica Dobson with the forecast.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Breezy today with plenty of sunshine and cooler temperatures
  • Lows could dip into the 40s Friday morning
  • First heat wave of the season arrives next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today’s forecast will be a breezy and beautiful one! A passing cold front will usher in lower humidity, abundant sunshine and pleasant temperatures with highs in the 70s. Any lingering clouds will depart tonight, allowing for partly to mostly clear skies. Temperatures will turn noticeably cooler, with lows in the 50s in the city. Areas outside of the city could even see lows in the 40s.

We’re in for another treat weather wise for our Friday. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 70s and plentiful sunshine. Other than a few drifting clouds, Friday night will be mostly clear with lows in the 50s.

We’ll keep close tabs on two areas of low pressures that could plague us with some cloud cover a few showers this weekend. Overall, best chances of rain will stay west of I-65. Low, daily chances of a few isolated afternoon showers and downpours look to stick around the forecast for next week. Temperatures will also begin to crank up, with our first 90° day of the season arriving sometime midweek.

Stay close to the forecast and be sure to download the WAVE Weather App for the updates.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

