Harrison County man facing multiple child molesting, sexual battery charges

CORYDON, Ind. (WAVE) – Indiana State Police have arrested a 72-year-old Harrison County man on 25 counts involving child molestation and sexual battery.

Howard G. Dismang, of Corydon, was taken into custody around 2 p.m. by ISP troopers and investigators.

ISP says the investigation began in February when they were contacted by the Indiana Department of Child Services about possible inappropriate or illegal conduct involving a minor. The investigation led to enough probable cause for state police to believe Dismang was involved in sexual conduct with a child starting in December 2022 through February of this year.

The ISP investigator said he was also contacted by an adult woman who alleged Dismang had inappropriate sexual contact with her. The detective was also told by another female that Dismang had sexual contact with her when she was a child.

Dismang was booked into the Harrison County Jail. He is charged with 10 counts of child molesting, where the defendant is at least 21; three counts of child molesting, fondling, or touching with a child under 14; sexual battery during which the victim compelled by force or threat of force; 10 counts of child molesting, intercourse, or deviant sex with a victim less than 14 and defendant at least 21, and on count of child molesting.

All 25 counts are felony charges.

