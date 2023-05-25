Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Help wish Indiana WWII Navy Veteran Jack Mooney a happy 96th birthday

Jack Mooney joined the Navy when he was 18 years old and was one of the 16 million men who...
Jack Mooney joined the Navy when he was 18 years old and was one of the 16 million men who served in World War II, according to Honor Flight Bluegrass.(Honor Flight Bluegrass)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - Two local organizations are working together to help celebrate the 96th birthday of a World War II Navy Veteran from Indiana this weekend.

Jack Mooney will be turning 96 on Saturday, and Honor Flight Bluegrass and KILROY will be organizing a drive-by parade at his home in Georgetown.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and will go directly to his home on Estate Drive, Honor Flight Bluegrass said. People are asked to stage for the parade at 7600 Indiana State Road 64 in front of the Georgetown Veterinary Clinic.

Guests are asked to bring signed birthday cards to drop off in a box in front of the house.

Mooney joined the Navy when he was 18 years old and was one of the 16 million men who served in World War II, according to Honor Flight Bluegrass.

He served as a Gunners Mate, 3rd Class on the Destroyer USS Walker in the Pacific Theatre of Operations.

After returning home, Mooney married his longtime sweetheart Marie and raised a family.

Since serving, Mooney has volunteered for the American Red Cross Disaster Services and became one of the Boy Scouts’ oldest Scoutmasters in the area.

Mooney, who is an ambassador with Honor Flight Bluegrass, said he would do it all again if called to serve, stating, “It is men and women such as these that allow us as Americans to be free of dictators and tyrants and to live in the best country in the world.”

Happy Birthday, Mr. Mooney, and thank you for your service!

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tune in on Tuesday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
10-year-old Louisville singer to appear in premiere episode of America’s Got Talent
Circle K is providing a great discount for customers fueling up ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
Circle K offers special 40-cent discount for fuel on Thursday
Celebrate the unofficial start of summer as Kissel Entertainment’s Summer Kick-Off Carnival is...
Lynn Family Stadium hosts 11-day Summer Kickoff Carnival
Louisville man killed in collision on I-71 South
Brian Sauer, 44, of Louisville, is charged with three counts each of kidnapping, three counts...
Man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting 3 teen girls

Latest News

Valley High School increases security following social media threat
Bates Elementary School
JCPS: Bullets found in elementary school toilet
BJ and her dog Dante working on agility training.
97-year-old woman winning awards in dog agility training
Jimmie Pennington
Bullitt County man charged in Glasgow thefts