Help wish Indiana WWII Navy Veteran Jack Mooney a happy 96th birthday

GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - Two local organizations are working together to help celebrate the 96th birthday of a World War II Navy Veteran from Indiana this weekend.

Jack Mooney will be turning 96 on Saturday, and Honor Flight Bluegrass and KILROY will be organizing a drive-by parade at his home in Georgetown.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and will go directly to his home on Estate Drive, Honor Flight Bluegrass said. People are asked to stage for the parade at 7600 Indiana State Road 64 in front of the Georgetown Veterinary Clinic.

Guests are asked to bring signed birthday cards to drop off in a box in front of the house.

Mooney joined the Navy when he was 18 years old and was one of the 16 million men who served in World War II, according to Honor Flight Bluegrass.

He served as a Gunners Mate, 3rd Class on the Destroyer USS Walker in the Pacific Theatre of Operations.

After returning home, Mooney married his longtime sweetheart Marie and raised a family.

Since serving, Mooney has volunteered for the American Red Cross Disaster Services and became one of the Boy Scouts’ oldest Scoutmasters in the area.

Mooney, who is an ambassador with Honor Flight Bluegrass, said he would do it all again if called to serve, stating, “It is men and women such as these that allow us as Americans to be free of dictators and tyrants and to live in the best country in the world.”

Happy Birthday, Mr. Mooney, and thank you for your service!

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.