Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

IUS School of Business hosts discussion on economic trends

On May 25, 2023, the Indiana University Southeast School of Business hosted the Mid-Year...
On May 25, 2023, the Indiana University Southeast School of Business hosted the Mid-Year Economic Update. Sanders Chair in Business Uric Dufrene reviewed economic trends and discussed what the rest of 2023 could bring.(Source: Corey Denzik, WAVE News)
By Olivia Russell
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana University Southeast School of Business hosted The Mid-Year Economic Update on Thursday. Sanders Chair in Business Uric Dufrene reviewed economic trends and discussed what the rest of 2023 could bring.

When it comes to jobs, Dufrene noted a boom in job creation, which he expects to slow down. He said people shouldn’t be alarmed by this. For people worried about inflation, he has some good news; Dufrene says people can expect prices to continue to decline in most categories.

As for the possibility of a recession, analysts predicted it would happen at the end of 2023. Dufrene says the timeline has been pushed back and it’s more likely to hit next year. He said recessions happen from time to time, and he wants people to know that the local economy will be in better shape than most areas.

“It’s not going to be a very severe recession. I would say very shallow without really a significant loss of jobs,” Dufrene said. “Louisville Metro, I think, is positioned more favorably though than the rest of the country in terms of how a recession could impact Louisville Metro. That’s because of some of the things I talked about this morning with production in the pipeline for automobiles and pent-up demand in the automobile sector.”

For people who are concerned about the looming recession, Dufrene said his advice is the same as every year. “Always save for a rainy day” and stick to a budget.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tune in on Tuesday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
10-year-old Louisville singer to appear in premiere episode of America’s Got Talent
Circle K is providing a great discount for customers fueling up ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
Circle K offers special 40-cent discount for fuel on Thursday
Celebrate the unofficial start of summer as Kissel Entertainment’s Summer Kick-Off Carnival is...
Lynn Family Stadium hosts 11-day Summer Kickoff Carnival
Louisville man killed in collision on I-71 South
Brian Sauer, 44, of Louisville, is charged with three counts each of kidnapping, three counts...
Man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting 3 teen girls

Latest News

James Miller appeared before Judge Julie Kaelin Thursday (May 2023)
JCPS teacher convicted on child porn charges released from prison early
Downtown Louisville as seen from the WAVE Paristown SkyTrack camera.
FORECAST: Cool and comfortable afternoon ahead
Valley High School increases security following social media threat
Bates Elementary School
JCPS: Bullets found in elementary school toilet