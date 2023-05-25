Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS: Bullets found in elementary school toilet

Bates Elementary School
Bates Elementary School(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools is investigating after bullets were found in an elementary school toilet on Wednesday.

One of the students in Bates Elementary School found the bullets in a toilet in the boys restroom and reported it to the principal, according to an email sent home to families.

Principal Alecia Dunn said she took the bullets and called JCPS Police to search students’ backpacks and the rest of the building for a weapon.

“The students likely saw the police and canine unit in our building and may ask questions about it,” Dunn said. “That’s why I wanted you to have this accurate information.”

Following a search of the school, Dunn confirmed no weapons were found within the building.

Students were asked to say something to staff if they see or hear something that would be a threat to the school.

