JCPS students develop device to detect cancer from blood samples

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two duPont Manual High School students invent a device to detect gastrointestinal cancer and others.

Gopalaniruddh Tadinada and Rishabh Ranjan, both juniors at Manual, say the device works by looking for bio-markers in the blood that could be a sign of cancer to catch the disease early.

The machine hopes to take the cost and invasive test to find cancer out of screenings. It takes the blood sample and is able to analyze it in only three hours for a cost of $300.

The students talked about the next steps to get this device into the doctor’s office.

“The real roadblock is getting to clinical trials. and getting past actually testing this device on real patients and real humans,” Ranjan said, “and you know getting through that phase that’s going to be the hardest part.”

That process could take up to 10 years. It took Tadinada and Ranjan about two years to develop the device.

