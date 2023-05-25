JCPS teacher convicted on child porn charges released from prison early

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - James Miller was granted shock probation on Thursday, just shy of four months into a three-year prison sentence.

Miller, a former high school journalism teacher at duPont Manual, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Court records state between April 1 and June 30, 2021, Miller filmed a minor victim while she was undressing. The victim was 10 years old at the time.

Miller’s attorney, Scott Cox, argued Miller was not capable of receiving the sex abuse treatment he needed during his current sentence in court on Thursday.

Cox added that the treatment wasn’t even available where he being held and would take years to complete.

Because of that, Cox asked Judge Julie Kaelin to grant shock probation, under certain conditions.

First, Miller’s sentence would be amended to five years probation instead of three years to serve, counting the 112 days he already spent incarcerated.

Miller would also have to move away from Kentucky and Indiana and he’d have to complete the two-year sex abuse program in Mississippi where he plans to move.

Miller will be a registered sex offender there, according to Cox.

Judge Kaelin also heard testimony from the victim’s mother, who wanted Miller in prison as long as possible.

Kaelin, before granting probation, provided the reasoning behind her decision.

“The bottom line is, if I say no to the motion for shock probation, he’s going to be released very soon,” Kaelin said, “and this court will have no control over having input into whether he is following a treatment plan or staying out of trouble.”

Kaelin said a five-year sentence of probation allows the court to monitor Miller longer and assures he’ll complete necessary treatment.

“The court would not have that kind of assurance if i don’t probate him,” she added.

It’s not clear when Miller will walk out of prison, but Scott Cox said it’ll happen “very soon.”

The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office opposed probation. They did not provide additional comment.

