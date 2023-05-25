Kentucky police arrest men from out of state in scam case

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky police have arrested two men from out of state in connection with a scam case.

Danville police say the scammers were able to convince a victim that their bank account had been compromised. The scammers represented themselves as bank employees trying to help the victim in transferring their assets into a secure account.

Police say the victim completed multiple transactions with the suspects, including two hand-to-hand cash transactions. They say the victim suffered a loss of more than $100,000.

During the investigation, Danville police were able to set up a controlled transaction with the suspects on Wednesday.

When the suspects showed up, they were taken into custody without incident.

Police say 29-year-old Lan Unwei, of Philadelphia, and 42-year-old Yong Fu Li, of New York, are facing charges of theft by deception $10,000 or more.

Both are being held in the Boyle County Detention Center.

