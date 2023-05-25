Contact Troubleshooters
Learn more about stroke signs and symptoms at free Louisville event

Several Louisville-based healthcare organizations are teaming up to offer a free community education event, Stroke Smart Fest.
By Maira Ansari
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The goal is provide education about the signs and symptoms of stroke and how to prevent a disease that kills one person every three minutes.

The event is free, family-focused and open to the community.

Stroke Smart Fest, hosted by Simmons College of Kentucky, in collaboration with Norton Healthcare, UofL Health, Baptist Health and Genentech, is happening on May 25 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Simmons College at 1018 S. Seventh Street.

The event is in recognition of National Stroke Awareness Month, and will feature:

  • Stroke prevention screenings: blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, heart rhythm and more
  • Educational activities for all ages
  • Stroke specialists and survivors on hand
  • Free food
  • Music by River City Drum Corp.
  • Exercise and dance activities

Stroke is one of America’s deadliest diseases, killing roughly 162,000 people per year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Stroke is particularly deadly in Kentucky, one of 11 states comprising the “Stroke Belt,” where mortality rates are more than 10% higher than the national average.

That said, up to 80% of stroke is preventable by making healthier lifestyle choices and managing your specific risk factors.

Quit smoking, move more, manage your blood pressure, eat a healthy diet and start young.

To register for the event, click or tap here.

