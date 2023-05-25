Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD gives suspect vehicle description in connection to fatal hit-and-run

By WAVE Staff and Julia Huffman
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was killed in a hit-and-run in the Newburg neighborhood Thursday morning.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. in the 4900 block of Fern Valley Road. Officers arrived and found a woman who had been hit by a car.

Louisville Metro spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the vehicle that hit the woman fled the scene before officers arrived.

She died before she could be taken to the hospital. Her identity has not been released by the coroner at this time.

Police are now on the search for the suspect’s vehicle. Investigators believe the car is silver, with a broken headlight lens and possibly some damage to the front end of the car.

LMPD said the make and model of the car is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the crime tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

