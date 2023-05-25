LMPD searching for suspect after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pedestrian has been killed in a hit-and-run on in the Newburg neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 4900 block of Fern Valley Road on Thursday at 2:15 a.m. They found a woman who had been hit by a vehicle once they got there. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle and its driver have not been found.

The Louisville Metro Police Department Traffic Unit is currently investigating the crash. Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the crime tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

