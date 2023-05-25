Contact Troubleshooters
Man shot multiple times at tire store in east Louisville

By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times at a Tire Discounters store in east Louisville on Thursday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the 12000 block of LaGrange Road on reports of a shooting, according to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

When they arrived, they located an adult man who had been shot multiple times.

The man was alert and conscious as he was taken to University Hospital. Police said the man is expected to survive.

Police said no one else was injured in the shooting. There are no arrests and officials believe the victim and shooter knew each other.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Squad is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

