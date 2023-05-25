Contact Troubleshooters
Multiple lanes closed on I-65 South near Fern Valley Road

Fern Valley Road
Fern Valley Road(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The left shoulder and left two lanes are blocked in I-65 South at mile marker 126.2, which is just past Fern Valley Road.

MetroSafe said the call came in Thursday at 5:39 a.m. and Louisville Metro EMS arrived to the scene.

Drivers in Louisville should take a different route for their morning commute if possible since delays are expected for about an hour, according to TRIMARC.

