Multiple lanes closed on I-65 South near Fern Valley Road
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The left shoulder and left two lanes are blocked in I-65 South at mile marker 126.2, which is just past Fern Valley Road.
MetroSafe said the call came in Thursday at 5:39 a.m. and Louisville Metro EMS arrived to the scene.
Drivers in Louisville should take a different route for their morning commute if possible since delays are expected for about an hour, according to TRIMARC.
