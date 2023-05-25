Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Officials seeking comments on proposed national drinking water standards

(MGN, Pixabay)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Academy of Science is urging the state’s advocates for science and health to give feedback as federal officials collect public comments on proposed national drinking water standards, according to a release.

The proposed drinking water standards represent some of the most significant recommendations to protect the nation’s drinking water from PFAS.

Under the proposal, legally enforceable levels would be established for six PFAS that are known to make their way into drinking water, according to the release.

PFAS are man-made chemicals found in several everyday products that are known as “forever chemicals.” PFAS resist breaking down even many years after the item is discarded. Because of this, PFAS continually gather in soil and water, in the food supply and even in peoples’ bloodstreams.

PFAS chemicals have been associated with health threats, including an increased risk for some cancers, according to the release.

The public comment period runs through May, 30. To see the full proposal and provide comments, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tune in on Tuesday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
10-year-old Louisville singer to appear in premiere episode of America’s Got Talent
Circle K is providing a great discount for customers fueling up ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
Circle K offers special 40-cent discount for fuel on Thursday
Celebrate the unofficial start of summer as Kissel Entertainment’s Summer Kick-Off Carnival is...
Lynn Family Stadium hosts 11-day Summer Kickoff Carnival
Louisville man killed in collision on I-71 South
Brian Sauer, 44, of Louisville, is charged with three counts each of kidnapping, three counts...
Man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting 3 teen girls

Latest News

An ultralight aircraft crashed in Washington County on Wednesday, May 17 and sent one man to...
Ultralight aircraft crashes in Washington County
IUS School of Business hosts discussion on economic trends
Jack Mooney joined the Navy when he was 18 years old and was one of the 16 million men who...
Help wish Indiana WWII Navy Veteran Jack Mooney a happy 96th birthday
Police say 42-year-old Yong Fu Li, of New York (left), and 29-year-old Lan Unwei, of...
Kentucky police arrest men from out of state in scam case