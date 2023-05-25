Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Portugal police end latest search for clues in Madeleine McCann case

Video shows police setting up camp at the reservoir on Monday, while searches are set to begin...
Police set up camp at the reservoir in Portugal on Monday, where searches began on Tuesday.(Source: CNN Portugal/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Police in Portugal have ended the latest search for clues regarding the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, the British child who went missing in 2007 in southern Portugal.

Authorities gave no details about the results of the search Thursday. A statement by Portugal’s Judiciary Police said some material had been collected and would be handed over to German authorities for examination.

The search around a dam some 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the Praia da Luz resort, where the 3-year-old girl was last seen 16 years ago, began Tuesday following a request by German authorities.

A German man who is a suspect in the case is currently in jail in Germany for a different case.

Portuguese, German and British police took part in the three-day operation during which detectives probed the banks of the Arade reservoir and also used sniffer dogs and a drone.

Germany prosecutor Christian Wolters told the Associated Press Thursday authorities would gauge the success of the search after its conclusion, adding that a statement may be issued next week.

Portuguese media said this was the fourth police search for McCann, following the initial one in 2007 in the southern Algarve area and further efforts in 2013 and 2014. Another search was held in Germany in 2020.

The reservoir is less than half full because of a drought affecting Portugal and neighboring Spain. The search would’ve been below the water line under normal rainfall.

In mid-2020, German officials said that a 45-year-old German citizen, identified by media as Christian Brueckner, who was in the Algarve in 2007, was a suspect in the case. Brueckner has denied any involvement.

Brueckner is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence in Germany for raping a 72-year-old woman in Portugal in 2005.

He is under investigation on suspicion of murder in the McCann case but hasn’t been charged. He spent many years in Portugal, including in Praia da Luz, around the time of Madeleine’s disappearance.

The case of Madeleine McCann stirred worldwide interest for several years, with reports of sightings of her stretching as far away as Australia, along with a slew of books and television documentaries about the case.

British, Portuguese and German police are still piecing together what happened on the night when the toddler disappeared from her bed in the southern Portuguese resort on May 3, 2007. She was in the same room as her twin brother and sister, who were two years old at the time, while her parents had dinner with friends at a nearby restaurant.

Madeleine’s parents did not comment due to the active investigation, according to an email response from the website set up for the search for the child, findmadeleine.com.

____

Ciarán Giles in Madrid, and Geir Moulson in Berlin, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tune in on Tuesday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
10-year-old Louisville singer to appear in premiere episode of America’s Got Talent
Circle K is providing a great discount for customers fueling up ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
Circle K offers special 40-cent discount for fuel on Thursday
Celebrate the unofficial start of summer as Kissel Entertainment’s Summer Kick-Off Carnival is...
Lynn Family Stadium hosts 11-day Summer Kickoff Carnival
Louisville man killed in collision on I-71 South
Brian Sauer, 44, of Louisville, is charged with three counts each of kidnapping, three counts...
Man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting 3 teen girls

Latest News

Seton Hall President Joseph E. Nyre hands a rolled-up certificate to Justin the service dog.
Service dog receives diploma alongside owner for attending all classes with her
FILE - A woman pauses as she visits a memorial at the entrance to The Covenant School, March...
Tennessee judge: Parents at school can try to keep shooter’s writings secret
Learn more about stroke signs and symptoms at free Louisville event
FILE - Hurricane Earl is shown in this satellite image. A couple of climate conditions is...
Atlantic hurricane activity level this season depends on clash of climatic titans
Abbey Road on the River to return to Jeffersonville
Abbey Road on the River returns to Jeffersonville for Memorial Day weekend