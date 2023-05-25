Contact Troubleshooters
'Stop the Bleed' events in Louisville teach life-saving techniques

Louisville is taking part in a nationwide event helping to teach communities life-saving...
Louisville is taking part in a nationwide event helping to teach communities life-saving techniques to help stop bleeding.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville is taking part in a nationwide event helping to teach communities life-saving techniques to help stop bleeding.

National Stop the Bleed Day was founded to create awareness to know how to control bleeding from serious injuries.

On Thursday, 100 Black Men of Louisville led three free “Stop the Bleed” training events across the city to show how to apply pressure to a wound and properly use a tourniquet.

The organization said it looked at the many tragedies affecting our community and decided to teach people how to take care of one another.

“As a non-profit organization, as an African-American organization, we feel it is our duty to contribute to what’s going on to try to better, to try to save a life,” Darryl Watson, 100 Black Men of Louisville’s Vice President said.

For more information on how to stop the bleed, click or tap here.

