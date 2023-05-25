Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes blocked on I-65 North near St. Catherine St. due to crash

The crash occurred around 3:15 p.m., according to TRIMARC officials. Two vehicles are...
The crash occurred around 3:15 p.m., according to TRIMARC officials. Two vehicles are reportedly involved.(TRIMARC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers should expect delays while crews clear the scene of an accident reported on I-65 North near the St. Catherine Street exit on Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 3:15 p.m., according to TRIMARC officials. Two vehicles are reportedly involved.

There is no word on any injuries.

Crews have blocked the right two lanes and the right shoulder while the crash is cleared.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tune in on Tuesday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
10-year-old Louisville singer to appear in premiere episode of America’s Got Talent
Circle K is providing a great discount for customers fueling up ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
Circle K offers special 40-cent discount for fuel on Thursday
Celebrate the unofficial start of summer as Kissel Entertainment’s Summer Kick-Off Carnival is...
Lynn Family Stadium hosts 11-day Summer Kickoff Carnival
Louisville man killed in collision on I-71 South
Brian Sauer, 44, of Louisville, is charged with three counts each of kidnapping, three counts...
Man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting 3 teen girls

Latest News

Fern Valley Road
Multiple lanes closed on I-65 South near Fern Valley Road
Louisville man killed in collision on I-71 South
TRIMARC confirmed the crash happened around 5:15 p.m. and involved one vehicle at the I-264...
TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes blocked on I-264 East ramp near Kentucky Expo Center
Drivers are asked to take caution as directional closures have been scheduled as part of the...
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-64 West at Sherman Minton closed through Friday for renewal work