Valley High School increases security following social media threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County high school is under increased security after learning of a threat made on social media.

Valley High School principal Jennie Currin said officials learned about the threat made against a student within the school on Wednesday morning, according to an email sent to school families.

Currin said the threat claimed something would happen to the student at the school on Thursday.

Police were immediately called to investigate and the family of the student involved was notified.

Currin said investigation led officials to the student who made the threat, who will be disciplined per Jefferson County Public School’s Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook.

Valley High School’s security was raised on Thursday out of an abundance of caution.

“Please talk with your student about the consequences of what they post online,” Currin said. “We will always take any threat against our school community seriously and the investigation could lead to criminal charges.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.