Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Widow of slain Bardstown officer reflects on 10 year anniversary

Amy Ellis Brown reflects on the 10 year anniversary of her husbands unsolved murder
Amy Ellis Brown reflects on the 10 year anniversary of her husbands unsolved murder(WAVE)
By Mark Stevens
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Spring time is the hardest for Amy Ellis Brown. As the weather warms, and baseball begins, she knows the anniversary of her husband’s murder nears.

“They know it’s coming, they know how to support me and give me the room and grace to feel whatever I need to feel, and just get through it,” Ellis Brown said.

Her husband, Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis was driving home from work on May 25, 10 years ago. He stopped on an off ramp on the Blue Grass Parkway to clear tree debris blocking the road around 3 a.m.

He was gunned down. No video, no witnesses. No answers for a decade.

“Early on, I wanted to give up, I didn’t want to live anymore, but I knew that that’s not what Jason would have wanted,” Ellis Brown said.

She said her faith, family and friends have helped guide her. She can now let the occasional wave of grief wash over her and then pass.

“That hurt, that wound, it’s never going to leave, it will always be there with us,” Ellis Brown said. “And there’s nothing you can do to replace or fix, you just continue to move forward.”

She said Kentucky State Police still call her with updates, although less often now. She believes deeply Jason’s murder will be solved.

“I do know that they will solve it,” Ellis Brown said. “I always believe that is God’s perfect timing, and I believe in those that are working on this case.”

She remembers her boys in the back seat of Jason’s new Jeep a week before his murder. They were all laughing. No one knew what was coming, or the time that would pass.

“Never did we dream that we’d be here 10 years later, no answers,” Ellis Brown said.

Ellis Brown said she’s been able to hold on to the good memories of Jason.

She hopes anyone with information will come forward to police, although she doesn’t believe whoever killed him will ever come forward willingly.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tune in on Tuesday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
10-year-old Louisville singer to appear in premiere episode of America’s Got Talent
Circle K is providing a great discount for customers fueling up ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
Circle K offers special 40-cent discount for fuel on Thursday
Celebrate the unofficial start of summer as Kissel Entertainment’s Summer Kick-Off Carnival is...
Lynn Family Stadium hosts 11-day Summer Kickoff Carnival
Louisville man killed in collision on I-71 South
Brian Sauer, 44, of Louisville, is charged with three counts each of kidnapping, three counts...
Man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting 3 teen girls

Latest News

Cities outside the Louisville Metro are encountering young car thieves who are armed, organized...
Young armed car thieves target neighborhoods in cities outside Louisville Metro
The United States District Court has ruled in favor of Churchill Downs in ongoing litigation of...
Court upholds Churchill Downs’ suspension of trainer Bob Baffert
8 Louisville men facing several charges related to meth distribution, firearms
Howard G. Dismang, 72, of Corydon, Ind., was arrested by Indiana State Police on May 25, 2023...
Harrison County man facing multiple child molesting, sexual battery charges