Young armed car thieves target neighborhoods in cities outside Louisville Metro

Hillview, Ky (WAVE) - Cities outside the Louisville Metro are encountering young car thieves who are armed, organized and working in groups.

Home security videos released by Hillview Police show what appears to be a group of armed juveniles entering unlocked cars, searching for guns, valuables and car keys.

“They’re looking for unlocked cars,” Hillview Police Detective Chris Boone said. “And once they get inside the car, they’re taking anything they can find in the car. And if the owner was unfortunate to have to leave the keys in the car, they’re also taking the car while they’re there.”

The armed thieves are also seen finding a garage door opener.

They appear to enter the garage holding handguns.

When asked what could have happened if they confronted an armed homeowner, Boone said, “Somebody could’ve died. We’ve had groups in the past before shoot at people.”

Hillview is not alone. On Wednesday, Bardstown arrested 5 juveniles and an adult after guns and a car were stolen March 30th.

Wednesday night, Mount Washington was hit as well. A suspect was encountered in a stolen car.

That suspect attempted to collide with Kentucky State Police, and a chase ended at the University of Louisville campus.

”Something like this,” Mt. Washington Assistant Police Chief Andy McClinton said, “where they try to harm to law-enforcement officers. They needed to pursue them and the vehicle they were actually pursuing was stolen out of someone’s garage.”

Police said the cars and guns are often used in other crimes. With more success, the thieves become bolder, unconcerned about lights or cameras, and it begins with an unlocked car.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.