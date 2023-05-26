Contact Troubleshooters
Clarksville police seize $1.7 million of illegal narcotics money

$1.7 million of illegal narcotics money
$1.7 million of illegal narcotics money(Clarksville Police Department)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clarksville police officers seized over $1 million of illegal narcotics money on Tuesday.

The Clarksville Narcotics unit along with assisting agencies seized $1.7 million of illegal narcotics money.

Assisting agencies include Brownsburg Narcotics, Indianapolis DEA, Illinois State Police and Southern Indiana Drug Task Force.

This is an ongoing investigation. No other information was provided.

