Clarksville police seize $1.7 million of illegal narcotics money

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clarksville police officers seized over $1 million of illegal narcotics money on Tuesday.

The Clarksville Narcotics unit along with assisting agencies seized $1.7 million of illegal narcotics money.

Assisting agencies include Brownsburg Narcotics, Indianapolis DEA, Illinois State Police and Southern Indiana Drug Task Force.

This is an ongoing investigation. No other information was provided.

