Community reacts to LMPD release of additional DOJ report details

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Releasing Louisville Metro Police details in cases outlined in the U.S. Department of Justice’s report has drawn mixed reactions from members of the community.

Disappointment is a common feeling for some.

The DOJ report documents more than 60 cases of LMPD officers violating people’s constitutional rights.

Friday’s release provides more insight on what police documented on these cases.

However, for two men, it doesn’t get into the process of actually improving these policies.

“I think today, the intention was good, but I don’t know if the wisdom in what we were presented was the best action,” Pastor Timothy Findley said.

He felt Friday’s announcement from Mayor Greenberg and LMPD was a bit of a let down.

Findley said it didn’t answer basic questions the DOJ investigation raised, like what LMPD is changing to prevent more of these cases.

“We know the policy is bad, we know the procedure is bad, we know the culture is bad, what are you doing right now to change the pattern, the policy, the culture,” Findley said.

Of the 62 incidents the DOJ focused on, LMPD said 33 will be reopened.

Louisville Urban League Interim President Lyndon Pryor wondered if these cases be taken to trial.

“For those things that could be prosecutable offenses are they going to recommend prosecution,” Pryor said.

Pryor acknowledged the Greenberg administration is trying to be more open, and it’s a step in the right direction. But he said community members want to know more hard facts.

“It doesn’t get to what people really want which is trust and accountability,” Pryor said. “It’s about seeing that the types of instances that have been done to the community that there is actually going to be something that happens.”

That may be coming as LMPD prepares to release the body camera footage in two months and completes the new investigations. But for these two, Friday’s announcement wasn’t enough.

“I get the tone and tenor of it but now it may have muddied the water even more because now it’s like ok, so, now what,” Pryor said.

One big issue still hanging over the city is what will the DOJ request as part of its consent decree.

The mayor said they have not been given a first draft yet.

