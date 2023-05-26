Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Crums Lane Elementary hosts bubble party for students

Crums Lane Elementary school celebrated students' success on state testing with a foam party
Crums Lane Elementary school celebrated students' success on state testing with a foam party(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crums Lane Elementary School celebrated students’ success on state testing with a foam party.

That means a dance floor covered in several feet of suds and bubbles.

It wouldn’t be a party without snacks. Students were also treated to ice cream and nachos for all their hard work.

The principal, Tanesha Franklin, said students earned this relaxing day as the year comes to a close.

“We don’t know yet, but we are hopeful that it’s fantastic,” Franklin said. “Our kids really tried hard, our teachers invested in them all year helping them grow by leaps and bounds. So I expect us to do very well on tests.”

Franklin said this is the first celebration like this at the school, but they’re going to continue doing it. She said they want to have a bigger celebration each year for all the hard work that both teachers and students put in.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the 12000 block of LaGrange Road on reports of a...
Man shot multiple times at tire store in east Louisville
Cities outside the Louisville Metro are encountering young car thieves who are armed, organized...
Young armed car thieves target neighborhoods in cities outside Louisville Metro
Celebrate the unofficial start of summer as Kissel Entertainment’s Summer Kick-Off Carnival is...
Lynn Family Stadium hosts 11-day Summer Kickoff Carnival
Fern Valley Road
Multiple lanes closed on I-65 South near Fern Valley Road
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Veteran’s Club Founder and CEO Jeremy Harrell
Millions of Veterans will not be getting checks unless lawmakers reach deal
Mayor Craig Greenberg and LMPD release more details from the DOJ investigation.
Community reacts to LMPD release of additional DOJ report details
JCPS prioritized cleaning up the graffiti on Friday, with Eastern High School posting a photo...
Eastern High School vandalized by graffiti
Randy Lankford was charged with theft of services after being accused of took money from...
Jeffersonville funeral home director pleads guilty to dozens of felony charges
The Hittle family shared the video on social media in May after a trip to the Louisville Zoo.
Family shares heartfelt moment as Louisville Zoo orangutan asks to see newborn