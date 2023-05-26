Crums Lane Elementary hosts bubble party for students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crums Lane Elementary School celebrated students’ success on state testing with a foam party.

That means a dance floor covered in several feet of suds and bubbles.

It wouldn’t be a party without snacks. Students were also treated to ice cream and nachos for all their hard work.

The principal, Tanesha Franklin, said students earned this relaxing day as the year comes to a close.

“We don’t know yet, but we are hopeful that it’s fantastic,” Franklin said. “Our kids really tried hard, our teachers invested in them all year helping them grow by leaps and bounds. So I expect us to do very well on tests.”

Franklin said this is the first celebration like this at the school, but they’re going to continue doing it. She said they want to have a bigger celebration each year for all the hard work that both teachers and students put in.

