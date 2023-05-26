Contact Troubleshooters
Eastern High School vandalized by graffiti

JCPS prioritized cleaning up the graffiti on Friday, with Eastern High School posting a photo...
JCPS prioritized cleaning up the graffiti on Friday, with Eastern High School posting a photo of a sign being pressure washed on Friday afternoon.(Eastern Athletics - Twitter)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Eastern High School staff spent Friday cleaning up after being hit with graffiti overnight on Thursday.

School leaders worked with Jefferson County Public School officials and law enforcement after discovering the graffiti on the property, according to JCPS spokeswoman Carolyn Callahan.

The people responsible for the incident have been identified and the information was referred over to law enforcement for investigation.

JCPS prioritized cleaning up the graffiti on Friday, with Eastern High School posting a photo of a sign being pressure washed on Friday afternoon.

