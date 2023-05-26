Family shares heartfelt moment as Louisville Zoo orangutan asks to see newborn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One family’s video from the Louisville Zoo is going viral, showcasing a cute moment between an orangutan and a couple’s newborn baby.

The Hittle family shared the video on social media in May after a trip to the Louisville Zoo.

Dakota Hittle was holding his 3-month-old Judah near the glass enclosure of the zoo’s orangutan exhibit when Amber the orangutan points to bring him closer to the glass to see.

(Story continues below)

His wife, Shalena, and Judah’s big brother watched as Judah was brought closer to the glass. Amber can be seen pointing and looking over Judah.

After being shared to Shalena’s TikTok and Facebook pages in early May, the video has been liked more than 500,000 times and shared more than 20,000 times across both platforms.

The Louisville Zoo said this is not the first time Amber has interacted with guests as she often taps the glass to get attention from visitors or gesturing towards people to see inside purses or backpacks.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.