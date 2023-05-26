Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Family shares heartfelt moment as Louisville Zoo orangutan asks to see newborn

The Hittle family shared the video on social media in May after a trip to the Louisville Zoo. (Source: Hittle Family)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One family’s video from the Louisville Zoo is going viral, showcasing a cute moment between an orangutan and a couple’s newborn baby.

The Hittle family shared the video on social media in May after a trip to the Louisville Zoo.

Dakota Hittle was holding his 3-month-old Judah near the glass enclosure of the zoo’s orangutan exhibit when Amber the orangutan points to bring him closer to the glass to see.

(Story continues below)

His wife, Shalena, and Judah’s big brother watched as Judah was brought closer to the glass. Amber can be seen pointing and looking over Judah.

After being shared to Shalena’s TikTok and Facebook pages in early May, the video has been liked more than 500,000 times and shared more than 20,000 times across both platforms.

The Louisville Zoo said this is not the first time Amber has interacted with guests as she often taps the glass to get attention from visitors or gesturing towards people to see inside purses or backpacks.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the 12000 block of LaGrange Road on reports of a...
Man shot multiple times at tire store in east Louisville
Cities outside the Louisville Metro are encountering young car thieves who are armed, organized...
Young armed car thieves target neighborhoods in cities outside Louisville Metro
Celebrate the unofficial start of summer as Kissel Entertainment’s Summer Kick-Off Carnival is...
Lynn Family Stadium hosts 11-day Summer Kickoff Carnival
Fern Valley Road
Multiple lanes closed on I-65 South near Fern Valley Road
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Veteran’s Club Founder and CEO Jeremy Harrell
Millions of Veterans will not be getting checks unless lawmakers reach deal
JCPS prioritized cleaning up the graffiti on Friday, with Eastern High School posting a photo...
Eastern High School vandalized by graffiti
Randy Lankford was charged with theft of services after being accused of took money from...
Jeffersonville funeral home director pleads guilty to dozens of felony charges
Family shares heartfelt moment as Louisville Zoo orangutan asks to see newborn