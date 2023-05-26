FORECAST: Continued sunshine and warm temperatures for Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Low humidity, clear skies, and seasonable temperatures for today

Rain chances increase slightly for Sunday

Hot temperatures arrive next week with the first heat wave of the season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite our chilly start to the day, it’s going to be a beautiful day with sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s as humidity levels remain on the lower and more comfortable side. Other than a few drifting clouds, Friday night will be mostly clear with lows in the 50s.

Saturday will feature another warm day with clouds steadily on the increase from a tropical low to our east. As of now, rain chances will be limited to the evening and overnight with most folks staying dry through the daytime hours of Saturday. Saturday evening looks mainly dry but a low pressure to the east will allow for a cloudy setup into the night that could bring a few scattered light showers to some spots. Best chance to see these showers looks to be east of I-65 at this time.

