Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Continued sunshine and warm temperatures for Friday

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Low humidity, clear skies, and seasonable temperatures for today
  • Rain chances increase slightly for Sunday
  • Hot temperatures arrive next week with the first heat wave of the season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite our chilly start to the day, it’s going to be a beautiful day with sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s as humidity levels remain on the lower and more comfortable side. Other than a few drifting clouds, Friday night will be mostly clear with lows in the 50s.

Saturday will feature another warm day with clouds steadily on the increase from a tropical low to our east. As of now, rain chances will be limited to the evening and overnight with most folks staying dry through the daytime hours of Saturday. Saturday evening looks mainly dry but a low pressure to the east will allow for a cloudy setup into the night that could bring a few scattered light showers to some spots. Best chance to see these showers looks to be east of I-65 at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Thursday, May 25, 2023

Most Read

Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the 12000 block of LaGrange Road on reports of a...
Man shot multiple times at tire store in east Louisville
Celebrate the unofficial start of summer as Kissel Entertainment’s Summer Kick-Off Carnival is...
Lynn Family Stadium hosts 11-day Summer Kickoff Carnival
Fern Valley Road
Multiple lanes closed on I-65 South near Fern Valley Road
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Cities outside the Louisville Metro are encountering young car thieves who are armed, organized...
Young armed car thieves target neighborhoods in cities outside Louisville Metro

Latest News

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Thursday, May 25, 2023
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Blog 5/24
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, May 23, 2023
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Blog Update 5/23