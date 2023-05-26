Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Small rain chance over the holiday weekend

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Dry with increasing clouds Saturday
  • Overcast with spotty showers on Sunday
  • Hot and more humid next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More clear skies expected tonight with another cool setup, just not as cool as previous nights. Expect lows to dip into the middle 50s.

Saturday will start off strong with sunshine and a steady increase in temperatures. However, clouds will increase through the afternoon with skies becoming overcast by the early evening hours.

Saturday evening will be dry with light rain pushing in from the east well after midnight into sunrise Sunday. The best chance to see rainfall looks to be east of I-65 during this period.

Sunday will be an overcast day with off/on showers expected along and east of I-65. Much of that chance looks to be during the morning and midday hours. Highs will be held down into the lower 60s east to near 80 west.

We will warm back up into the lower 80s for Memorial Day with hot weather ramping up for next week. An Air Quality Alert has already been issued Tuesday for the Louisville Metro.

Saturday will start off strong with sunshine and a steady increase in temperatures. However, clouds will increase through the afternoon with skies becoming overcast by the early evening hours.

Saturday evening will be dry with light rain pushing in from the east well after midnight into sunrise Sunday. The best chance to see rainfall looks to be east of I-65 during this period.

Sunday will be an overcast day with off/on showers expected along and east of I-65. Much of that chance looks to be during the morning and midday hours. Highs will be held down into the lower 60s east to near 80 west.

We will warm back up into the lower 80s for Memorial Day with hot weather ramping up for next week. An Air Quality Alert has already been issued Tuesday for the Louisville Metro.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE Midday Weather - Friday, May 26, 2023

Most Read

Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the 12000 block of LaGrange Road on reports of a...
Man shot multiple times at tire store in east Louisville
Cities outside the Louisville Metro are encountering young car thieves who are armed, organized...
Young armed car thieves target neighborhoods in cities outside Louisville Metro
Celebrate the unofficial start of summer as Kissel Entertainment’s Summer Kick-Off Carnival is...
Lynn Family Stadium hosts 11-day Summer Kickoff Carnival
Fern Valley Road
Multiple lanes closed on I-65 South near Fern Valley Road
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

WAVE Midday Weather - Friday, May 26, 2023
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Blog 5/24
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, May 23, 2023
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Blog Update 5/23