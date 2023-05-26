FORECAST: Small rain chance over the holiday weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Dry with increasing clouds Saturday

Overcast with spotty showers on Sunday

Hot and more humid next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More clear skies expected tonight with another cool setup, just not as cool as previous nights. Expect lows to dip into the middle 50s.

Saturday will start off strong with sunshine and a steady increase in temperatures. However, clouds will increase through the afternoon with skies becoming overcast by the early evening hours.

Saturday evening will be dry with light rain pushing in from the east well after midnight into sunrise Sunday. The best chance to see rainfall looks to be east of I-65 during this period.

Sunday will be an overcast day with off/on showers expected along and east of I-65. Much of that chance looks to be during the morning and midday hours. Highs will be held down into the lower 60s east to near 80 west.

We will warm back up into the lower 80s for Memorial Day with hot weather ramping up for next week. An Air Quality Alert has already been issued Tuesday for the Louisville Metro.

