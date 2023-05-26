GE Appliances announces “Guaranteed Entrance to Engineering School” program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shaping the next generation of engineers, GE Appliances is hoping to build a future workforce of students from Bullitt County Schools and UofL’s Speed School of Engineering.

GE announced the “Guaranteed Entrance to Engineering School” (GEES) program on Thursday.

The new partnership allows high schoolers who complete the program guidelines to get free admission into Speed School.

GE starts the pipeline in Bullitt County, in middle school.

Over this school year, 600 students have been working on a project to build a tiny home that’s handicap accessible and energy sustainable.

In addition to engineering skills, students also used carpentry and design skills to make the tiny home happen.

