JCPS students prepare for upcoming graduation ceremonies

By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 6,000 Jefferson County Public School seniors are set to graduate this spring, and the district is making preparations ahead of graduation ceremonies.

JCPS said there are 33 schools hosting graduation ceremonies this year, with five schools having celebrations before the last day of school.

Of the 6,698 seniors expected to graduate, JCPS said 3,225 have earned college credit from advanced placement or dual credit classes.

“We are so proud of these seniors who continued to learn and excel through a worldwide pandemic when they were taking every class online,” Dr. Marty Pollio, superintendent of JCPS said in a release. “Their resilience in overcoming challenges will serve them well in the future. Our district, city and state are expecting big things out of the JCPS Class of 2023.”

A full list of graduation ceremonies, dates and locations can be found below:

May 15 - Ahrens Educational Resource Center, 6 p.m., Omni Hotel

May 18 - TAPP, 10 a.m., Northeast Christian Church

May 23 - UofL Pact, 6:30 p.m., Red Barn

May 24 - Binet School, 6 p.m., Hikes Point Christian Church

May 25 - Churchill Park, 6 p.m., Churchill Park School

June 1 - Male, 4 p.m., Freedom Hall

June 1 - Shawnee, 5 p.m., Shawnee

June 1 - Phoenix, 5 p.m., Durrett Auditorium

June 1 - Southern, 5 p.m., Broadbent

June 1 - Valley, 5 p.m., Valley

June 1 - Eastern, 8 p.m., Freedom Hall

June 1 - Jeffersontown, 8 p.m., Broadbent

June 1 - Minor Daniels, 8 p.m., East Hall - KEC

June 1 - Newcomer, 8 p.m., East Hall - KEC

June 1 - Pathfinder, 8 p.m., East Hall - KEC

June 2 - Butler, 9 a.m., Freedom Hall

June 2 - Central, 9 a.m., Broadbent

June 2 - Ballard, 12 p.m., Freedom Hall

June 2 - Brown, 12 p.m., Brown

June 2 - Liberty, 12 p.m., Durrett Auditorium

June 2 - Waggener, 12 p.m., East Hall-KEC

June 2 - Fairdale, 12:30 p.m., Broadbent

June 2 - Breck Metro, 3 p.m., Durrett Auditorium

June 2 - Manual, 4 p.m., Freedom Hall

June 2 - Seneca, 4 p.m., Broadbent

June 2 - Iroquois, 7:30 p.m., Freedom Hall

June 3 - Fern Creek, 9 a.m., Broadbent

June 3 - PRP, 9 a.m., Freedom Hall

June 3 - Doss, 12:30 p.m., Broadbent

June 5 - Atherton, 9 a.m., Freedom Hall

June 5 - Waller-Williams, 9 a.m., Valley

June 5 - Western, 9 a.m., Broadbent

June 5 - Moore, 12:30 p.m., Freedom Hall

