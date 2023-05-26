JCPS students prepare for upcoming graduation ceremonies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 6,000 Jefferson County Public School seniors are set to graduate this spring, and the district is making preparations ahead of graduation ceremonies.
JCPS said there are 33 schools hosting graduation ceremonies this year, with five schools having celebrations before the last day of school.
Of the 6,698 seniors expected to graduate, JCPS said 3,225 have earned college credit from advanced placement or dual credit classes.
“We are so proud of these seniors who continued to learn and excel through a worldwide pandemic when they were taking every class online,” Dr. Marty Pollio, superintendent of JCPS said in a release. “Their resilience in overcoming challenges will serve them well in the future. Our district, city and state are expecting big things out of the JCPS Class of 2023.”
A full list of graduation ceremonies, dates and locations can be found below:
May 15 - Ahrens Educational Resource Center, 6 p.m., Omni Hotel
May 18 - TAPP, 10 a.m., Northeast Christian Church
May 23 - UofL Pact, 6:30 p.m., Red Barn
May 24 - Binet School, 6 p.m., Hikes Point Christian Church
May 25 - Churchill Park, 6 p.m., Churchill Park School
June 1 - Male, 4 p.m., Freedom Hall
June 1 - Shawnee, 5 p.m., Shawnee
June 1 - Phoenix, 5 p.m., Durrett Auditorium
June 1 - Southern, 5 p.m., Broadbent
June 1 - Valley, 5 p.m., Valley
June 1 - Eastern, 8 p.m., Freedom Hall
June 1 - Jeffersontown, 8 p.m., Broadbent
June 1 - Minor Daniels, 8 p.m., East Hall - KEC
June 1 - Newcomer, 8 p.m., East Hall - KEC
June 1 - Pathfinder, 8 p.m., East Hall - KEC
June 2 - Butler, 9 a.m., Freedom Hall
June 2 - Central, 9 a.m., Broadbent
June 2 - Ballard, 12 p.m., Freedom Hall
June 2 - Brown, 12 p.m., Brown
June 2 - Liberty, 12 p.m., Durrett Auditorium
June 2 - Waggener, 12 p.m., East Hall-KEC
June 2 - Fairdale, 12:30 p.m., Broadbent
June 2 - Breck Metro, 3 p.m., Durrett Auditorium
June 2 - Manual, 4 p.m., Freedom Hall
June 2 - Seneca, 4 p.m., Broadbent
June 2 - Iroquois, 7:30 p.m., Freedom Hall
June 3 - Fern Creek, 9 a.m., Broadbent
June 3 - PRP, 9 a.m., Freedom Hall
June 3 - Doss, 12:30 p.m., Broadbent
June 5 - Atherton, 9 a.m., Freedom Hall
June 5 - Waller-Williams, 9 a.m., Valley
June 5 - Western, 9 a.m., Broadbent
June 5 - Moore, 12:30 p.m., Freedom Hall
