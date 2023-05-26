Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kitten hanging from bridge rescued by first responders

By Matt Lackritz
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are known to rescue cats from trees but Wednesday evening, a kitten later named Patrick, got stuck underneath the Patrick Street Bridge in Charleston.

Cheryl Ranson was driving across the bridge Wednesday evening when she saw the kitten running. When she tried to save him, he disappeared.

“I couldn’t find it, so then I was like it either went into the river which terrified me, she said. “So I kept looking down at the beams that go down underneath the bridge and I saw it like crawled up them.”

Ranson reached out for help and first responders including Elijah Ray, the firefighter who would be lowered to grab Patrick, were brought in to help.

“There were a lot of columns, a lot of angle iron to try to get through,” he said. “Once we squeeze through, we were able to slot a ladder down below the bridge getting down closer to the cat. It wasn’t too happy, but I snatched it up.”

Once out from under the bridge, Ranson took Patrick to the Charleston-Kanawha Humane Association.

Patrick will be up for adoption at noon Friday.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the 12000 block of LaGrange Road on reports of a...
Man shot multiple times at tire store in east Louisville
Celebrate the unofficial start of summer as Kissel Entertainment’s Summer Kick-Off Carnival is...
Lynn Family Stadium hosts 11-day Summer Kickoff Carnival
Fern Valley Road
Multiple lanes closed on I-65 South near Fern Valley Road
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Cities outside the Louisville Metro are encountering young car thieves who are armed, organized...
Young armed car thieves target neighborhoods in cities outside Louisville Metro

Latest News

$1.7 million dollars of illegal narcotics money
Clarksville police seize $1.7 million dollars of illegal narcotics money
Officer Wilt's family gave an update on his condition Thursday.
‘Shown remarkable progress’: Family of Officer Wilt says he is learning to walk, speak again
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Two state police chase leads to multiple charges for Southern Kentucky man
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Continued sunshine and warm temperatures for Friday