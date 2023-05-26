Contact Troubleshooters
LIVE @ 12:00: Mayor Greenberg, LMPD make ‘significant announcement’ on DOJ report

Greenberg is joining LMPD in making a “significant announcement” regarding incidents listed in the Department of Justice’s findings on Louisville Metro’s govern
By WAVE Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg is joining Louisville Metro Police Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel in making a “significant announcement” regarding incidents listed in the Department of Justice’s findings on Louisville Metro’s government and police departments.

The announcement is set to begin at 12 p.m. Watch live in the video player below.

