Louisville Metro Corrections Academy holds graduation for newest officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday was graduation day for Louisville’s newest corrections officers.

Each of the eight new graduates from Class 136 has completed the Metro Corrections Academy, learning the ropes of the job.

Mayor Greenberg was there for the ceremony at Metro Hall and said these public servants have one of the most important jobs in the city.

The new officers said they hope they can make a change in the lives of the people they are serving.

“They became fearless because they know, with their brothers and sisters supporting them, they can achieve anything,” Officer Michael Schrecker with Louisville Metro Corrections said. “These people are hard workers, these people are lovers, these people are fighters, these people are peace officers.”

The graduates went through nine weeks of training at the Academy before they were given their badges on Friday.

