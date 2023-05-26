Louisville Metro publicly releases police documents referenced in DOJ report

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with the Louisville Metro took a big step in increasing transparency on Friday, announcing the release of information believed to be referenced in the United States Department of Justice report on Louisville Metro Police and Louisville Metro Government.

The new resources, which can be found at the Louisville Metro Police Department’s website, provide information on 62 separate incidents referenced by the DOJ.

According to a release from Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg’s office, information provided contains dates, officers involved, arrest reports and more on formal investigations and administrative reviews.

Results from the DOJ investigation were released back in March, with reports ranging from 2016 through 2021. The investigation was conducted to determine whether the Metro’s police department and government had a pattern or practice of violating constitutional rights and falling short of professional standards.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the investigation into LMPD in April 2021, after the department was thrown in the national spotlight following the Breonna Taylor investigation that started a year prior.

“When the DOJ released their findings, the Chief and I both stood right here and committed ourselves to being open and transparent as we work to strengthen LMPD,” Greenberg said. “Today I believe we are living up to that commitment. To the very best of our ability, we have identified the incidents mentioned in the DOJ’s report and are sharing that information with the community. Also, where necessary, we will be moving forward with detailed reviews into these incidents and treating them with the seriousness they deserve.”

Incidents will fall into three categories that will determine what disciplinary or corrective actions may be taken in the future. This includes fully adjudicated incidents where a Professional Standards Unit occurred, incidents that were reviewed but not formally investigated, and incidents that received no review.

“The Mayor and I are committed to a police department where trust and transparency are cornerstone values, and today we are fulfilling a commitment we made to live up to those values,” LMPD Chief Gwinn-Villaroel said. “As the DOJ noted in their report, the vast majority of the men and women of LMPD serve the community with integrity and professionalism. The public, and those officers, deserve a fair and honest review of these incidents, and that is what I will do.”

Video of the incidents are not yet included due to a redaction process to protect the privacy of individuals involved. Redactions should be completed no more than 60 days from Friday, Greenberg assured.

