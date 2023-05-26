Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville Metro publicly releases police documents referenced in DOJ report

The new resources, which can be found at the Louisville Metro Police Department’s website,...
The new resources, which can be found at the Louisville Metro Police Department’s website, provide information on 62 separate incidents referenced by the DOJ.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with the Louisville Metro took a big step in increasing transparency on Friday, announcing the release of information believed to be referenced in the United States Department of Justice report on Louisville Metro Police and Louisville Metro Government.

The new resources, which can be found at the Louisville Metro Police Department’s website, provide information on 62 separate incidents referenced by the DOJ.

According to a release from Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg’s office, information provided contains dates, officers involved, arrest reports and more on formal investigations and administrative reviews.

Results from the DOJ investigation were released back in March, with reports ranging from 2016 through 2021. The investigation was conducted to determine whether the Metro’s police department and government had a pattern or practice of violating constitutional rights and falling short of professional standards.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the investigation into LMPD in April 2021, after the department was thrown in the national spotlight following the Breonna Taylor investigation that started a year prior.

“When the DOJ released their findings, the Chief and I both stood right here and committed ourselves to being open and transparent as we work to strengthen LMPD,” Greenberg said. “Today I believe we are living up to that commitment. To the very best of our ability, we have identified the incidents mentioned in the DOJ’s report and are sharing that information with the community. Also, where necessary, we will be moving forward with detailed reviews into these incidents and treating them with the seriousness they deserve.”

Incidents will fall into three categories that will determine what disciplinary or corrective actions may be taken in the future. This includes fully adjudicated incidents where a Professional Standards Unit occurred, incidents that were reviewed but not formally investigated, and incidents that received no review.

“The Mayor and I are committed to a police department where trust and transparency are cornerstone values, and today we are fulfilling a commitment we made to live up to those values,” LMPD Chief Gwinn-Villaroel said. “As the DOJ noted in their report, the vast majority of the men and women of LMPD serve the community with integrity and professionalism. The public, and those officers, deserve a fair and honest review of these incidents, and that is what I will do.”

Video of the incidents are not yet included due to a redaction process to protect the privacy of individuals involved. Redactions should be completed no more than 60 days from Friday, Greenberg assured.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the 12000 block of LaGrange Road on reports of a...
Man shot multiple times at tire store in east Louisville
Cities outside the Louisville Metro are encountering young car thieves who are armed, organized...
Young armed car thieves target neighborhoods in cities outside Louisville Metro
Celebrate the unofficial start of summer as Kissel Entertainment’s Summer Kick-Off Carnival is...
Lynn Family Stadium hosts 11-day Summer Kickoff Carnival
Fern Valley Road
Multiple lanes closed on I-65 South near Fern Valley Road
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. near the Lanesville baseball and softball fields just of...
Southern Indiana man killed in motorcycle crash after being thrown from bike
Old National Bank memorial cleared
Old National Bank mass shooting survivor recalls terrifying experience
Dominic Lamounta Sanders, 29, of Louisville, is charged with the robberies of two cell phone...
Suspect in cell phone store robberies arrested
Keyon Metcalf, 22, was charged with felony shoplifting in connection to the incident that...
Middletown man accused of stealing Pokémon cards, trying to sell them back to same store