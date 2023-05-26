Contact Troubleshooters
Man crashes while on his way to hospital after alleged shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood

The Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a report of a single vehicle crash near the...
The Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a report of a single vehicle crash near the intersection of Second and Lee Streets around 9:30 p.m.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a report of a single vehicle crash near the intersection of Second and Lee Streets around 9:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man inside the vehicle who had been shot.

The man told officers he was shot near Seventh and Berry Streets and was trying to drive to the hospital before crashing, Smiley said.

Investigators have yet to find a scene in the area where the man said the shooting happened.

The man was transported to UofL Hospital and officials said he is expected to survive.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

