Middletown man accused of stealing Pokémon cards, trying to sell them back to same store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested by Middletown Police on Thursday after he allegedly stole more than $1,500 in Pokémon cards from a card store and tried to sell them back to the same store hours later.

Keyon Metcalf, 22, was charged with felony shoplifting in connection to the incident that occurred at Card N All Gaming at 12911 Shelbyville Road.

According to an arrest report, Metcalf went to the store around 1 p.m. and told an employee he wanted to sell some Pokémon cards.

Police said as the employee went to look up his cards to get a value on them, Metcalf went back to a locked case holding more cards.

Metcalf looked in the case, went back to the employee, and then when the employee was distracted, Metcalf got the locked case open and took 38 cards valued around $1,775. The report states he hid the cards and left the store without paying.

The employee noticed the missing cards and filed a police report shortly after the incident.

Around five hours later, Metcalf returned to the store saying he wanted to sell some Pokémon cards. The employee recognized Metcalf and called police.

Metcalf was still at the store when police arrived.

The employee told police one of the cards Metcalf had on him was the same card that had been reported missing earlier in the day. The card was valued at $115.

Metcalf told police he was there and “took some cards but not $1,700 worth of cards.”

Police said Metcalf had 29 of the 38 stolen cards in a box inside of his bag, with the value of the cards at $1,446.50.

The store shared security photos of the man on its Facebook page and thanked the police department for apprehending him later in the day.

(Story continues below)

Metcalf was booked in Metro Corrections on Thursday evening and is due in court on May 30.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.