Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Muhammad Ali international Airport prepares for record-breaking surge of travelers

(Courtesy: WAVE News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is preparing for a record-breaking surge of travelers during this holiday weekend.

Memorial Day is known as the unofficial start of the summer travel season.

SDF said nearly 57,000 people will fly out of Louisville between Thursday and Tuesday.

AAA said nearly 42-million Americans are traveling at least 50 miles from home this weekend. 37-million are taking a road trip and more than 3-million people will be travelling by air on Memorial day alone.

“What we’re seeing, as far as this year compared to years past, there is a tremendous amount of pent up demand for travel,” AAA East-Central Media Spokesperson Lunda Lambert said. “Americans are ready to get out there again because for so long we weren’t allowed to and countries were shut down. International travel, for example, in 2023 is up 250%, and cruising is up 50%. So Americans are traveling and the numbers for this year, for Memorial Day, the 42-million that are traveling, that’s up 7% over last year. And it is the third highest number since AAA started keeping track back in 2000.”

If you are traveling by car this weekend, make sure you get our car checked before leaving. According to AAA, they are expecting to rescue 480,000 people over the weekend, mainly for flat tires, lock outs and dead batteries.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Circle K is providing a great discount for customers fueling up ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
Circle K offers special 40-cent discount for fuel on Thursday
Tune in on Tuesday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
10-year-old Louisville singer to appear in premiere episode of America’s Got Talent
Celebrate the unofficial start of summer as Kissel Entertainment’s Summer Kick-Off Carnival is...
Lynn Family Stadium hosts 11-day Summer Kickoff Carnival
Fern Valley Road
Multiple lanes closed on I-65 South near Fern Valley Road
Louisville man killed in collision on I-71 South

Latest News

The new partnership allows high schoolers who complete the program guidelines to get free...
GE Appliances announces “Guaranteed Entrance to Engineering School” program
Murder victim’s family shares moment of forgiveness with man who took plea deal
Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the 12000 block of LaGrange Road on reports of a...
Man shot multiple times at tire store in east Louisville
Cities outside the Louisville Metro are encountering young car thieves who are armed, organized...
Young armed car thieves target neighborhoods in cities outside Louisville Metro